Moral Injury Conference

You’re invited to a meaningful gathering at Hines VA Hospital focused on reflection, restoration, and hope. Veterans, guests, and professionals are welcome to join us for open conversation, support, and community. Together, we’ll explore Moral Injury and discover how spiritual care can guide healing and connection. You are not alone—let’s support one another on this journey. Join us Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel, Building 200, Room C101.