Rolling Meadows Senior and Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Park Central Banquet Hall
3000 Central Road
Rolling Meadows, IL
Cost:
Free
City of Rolling Meadows is hosting their Senior and Veteran Resource Fair taking place on Friday April 24, 2026 from 9am - 12pm. Veterans and community members will be able to connect with resources ranging from housing support, emergency assistance, animal care, and various Veteran support services. VA staff will be able to assist Veterans with healthcare enrollment and share information on various VA programs and services.