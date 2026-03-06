Join us at the Kidney Health Table during National Nutrition Month at Hines VA! Learn about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and how nutrition can make a difference for your kidney health.

Did you know 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. has kidney disease and most don’t even know it? Veterans, stop by to:

- Spin the wheel and test your kidney knowledge for a chance to win a prize

- Sample CKD-friendly foods

- Pick up helpful kidney health resources

- Discover easy nutrition tips for better kidney health

Date: March 16 Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: F Lobby

Empower your health this National Nutrition Month!