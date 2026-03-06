Kidney Health Table
When:
Mon. Mar 16, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
F Lobby
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Kidney Health Table during National Nutrition Month at Hines VA! Learn about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and how nutrition can make a difference for your kidney health.
Did you know 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. has kidney disease and most don’t even know it? Veterans, stop by to:
- Spin the wheel and test your kidney knowledge for a chance to win a prize
- Sample CKD-friendly foods
- Pick up helpful kidney health resources
- Discover easy nutrition tips for better kidney health
Empower your health this National Nutrition Month!