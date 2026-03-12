Veterans! Join us at the Frisbie Senior Center for our monthly Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event. Get help with new health care enrollments and learn about VA resources. Veteran Service Officers available for claims and benefits questions. Connect with veteran-focused non-profits offering free services. No appointment needed—walk-ins welcome!

3rd Tuesday each month (excluding holidays) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E Northwest Hwy, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Questions? Email HinesOutreach@va.gov