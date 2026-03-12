Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event
When:
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Frisbie Senior Center
52 E Northwest Hwy
Des Plaines, IL
Cost:
Free
Veterans! Join us at the Frisbie Senior Center for our monthly Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event. Get help with new health care enrollments and learn about VA resources. Veteran Service Officers available for claims and benefits questions. Connect with veteran-focused non-profits offering free services. No appointment needed—walk-ins welcome!
3rd Tuesday each month (excluding holidays) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E Northwest Hwy, Des Plaines, IL 60016
Questions? Email HinesOutreach@va.gov
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT