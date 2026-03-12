Skip to Content

Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event

Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event flyer with logos, building image, and event details.

When:

Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Frisbie Senior Center

52 E Northwest Hwy

Des Plaines, IL

Cost:

Free

Veterans! Join us at the Frisbie Senior Center for our monthly Hines Outreach Veteran Resource Event. Get help with new health care enrollments and learn about VA resources. Veteran Service Officers available for claims and benefits questions. Connect with veteran-focused non-profits offering free services. No appointment needed—walk-ins welcome!

3rd Tuesday each month (excluding holidays) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E Northwest Hwy, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Questions? Email HinesOutreach@va.gov

Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

