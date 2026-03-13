Illinois Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 8:20 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
David Rubenstein Forum
1201 E 60th St
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Join Us for the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair!
Are you a Veteran or currently serving in the military? Don’t miss the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair on Monday, April 13, 2026, from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the David Rubenstein Forum, located at 1201 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637.
Discover a wealth of resources and information available to you, including:
- Pension Questions
- Disability Claims
- Pact Act Guidance
- Health Care Enrollment
- VA Eligibility
- Women's Benefits
- Mental Health Support
- Burial Benefits
- Housing and Homeless Assistance
- Education Benefits
- Caregiver Support
- Veterans IDs
- Career Resources
- Community Partners
Take advantage of our Claims Clinic to get one-on-one assistance.
Make an appointment here: https://bit.ly/44M90Pz
Spread the word and bring your fellow Veterans! We look forward to seeing you there and helping you access the benefits you deserve!