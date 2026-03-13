Illinois Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair

Join Us for the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair!

Are you a Veteran or currently serving in the military? Don’t miss the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair on Monday, April 13, 2026, from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the David Rubenstein Forum, located at 1201 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637.



Discover a wealth of resources and information available to you, including:

- Pension Questions

- Disability Claims

- Pact Act Guidance

- Health Care Enrollment

- VA Eligibility

- Women's Benefits

- Mental Health Support

- Burial Benefits

- Housing and Homeless Assistance

- Education Benefits

- Caregiver Support

- Veterans IDs

- Career Resources

- Community Partners



Take advantage of our Claims Clinic to get one-on-one assistance.

Make an appointment here: https://bit.ly/44M90Pz



Spread the word and bring your fellow Veterans! We look forward to seeing you there and helping you access the benefits you deserve!