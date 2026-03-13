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Illinois Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair

When:

Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 8:20 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

David Rubenstein Forum

1201 E 60th St

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Join Us for the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair!  
Are you a Veteran or currently serving in the military? Don’t miss the Illinois Veteran Benefits and Resource Fair on Monday, April 13, 2026, from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the David Rubenstein Forum, located at 1201 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637.  


Discover a wealth of resources and information available to you, including:  
- Pension Questions  
- Disability Claims  
- Pact Act Guidance  
- Health Care Enrollment  
- VA Eligibility  
- Women's Benefits  
- Mental Health Support  
- Burial Benefits  
- Housing and Homeless Assistance  
- Education Benefits  
- Caregiver Support  
- Veterans IDs  
- Career Resources  
- Community Partners  


Take advantage of our Claims Clinic to get one-on-one assistance.  
Make an appointment here: https://bit.ly/44M90Pz


Spread the word and bring your fellow Veterans! We look forward to seeing you there and helping you access the benefits you deserve!

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