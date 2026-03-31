Children Gone Too Soon

This heartfelt event is a collaboration between Chaplain Services and Women's Health, designed to support our Veterans who have participated in the Hines Maternity Care program and have faced the devastating loss of children too soon. Whether through crib death, miscarriage, or stillbirth, we understand the deep pain that accompanies such losses.

This memorial service aims to provide spiritual comfort and whole-person support to Veterans as they honor their precious children.

We invite you to join us at the Hines Chapel on April 16, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. as we come together to remember.