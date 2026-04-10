Limb Loss and Limb Difference Annual Event

April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month—a time to honor empowerment, community, strength, and hope.

At Hines VA Hospital, our Amputation System of Care (ASoC) is proud to support Veterans who courageously live with limb loss and limb differences. Join us in wearing orange every Wednesday in April to show your support!

Don’t miss our annual educational and recognition event on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Winter Garden at Hines. Meet prosthetic vendors, see demonstrations, pick up educational materials, and connect with our community.