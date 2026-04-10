Illinois Valley Community College Community Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Illinois Valley Community College
815 North Orlando Rd
Oglesby, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Illinois Valley Community College Community Resource Fair!
Discover a variety of local organizations and services ready to support you with:
- Mental Health Resources
- Food and Basic Needs Assistance
- Health and Wellness Programs
- Housing Support
Date: April 21, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location: Illinois Valley Community College
815 North Orlando Rd,
Oglesby, IL 61348
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with valuable community resources! Mark your calendars!