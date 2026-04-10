Join us for the Illinois Valley Community College Community Resource Fair!

Discover a variety of local organizations and services ready to support you with:

- Mental Health Resources

- Food and Basic Needs Assistance

- Health and Wellness Programs

- Housing Support

Date: April 21, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Illinois Valley Community College

815 North Orlando Rd,

Oglesby, IL 61348

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with valuable community resources! Mark your calendars!