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Illinois Valley Community College Community Resource Fair

Poster for Community Resource Fair on April 21, 2020, 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM, featuring mental health, food, health, and housing resources.

When:

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Illinois Valley Community College

815 North Orlando Rd

Oglesby, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Illinois Valley Community College Community Resource Fair!

Discover a variety of local organizations and services ready to support you with:

- Mental Health Resources
- Food and Basic Needs Assistance
- Health and Wellness Programs
- Housing Support

Date: April 21, 2026  
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location: Illinois Valley Community College  
815 North Orlando Rd,  
Oglesby, IL 61348

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with valuable community resources! Mark your calendars!

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