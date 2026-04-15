VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2026 – How VA Chaplains Help All Veterans in Their Recovery Journey
mental health
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
🌟 SAVE THE DATE! 🌟
Join us for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2026:
“How VA Chaplains Help All Veterans in Their Recovery Journey”
🗓 Date: Tuesday, May 19
🕥 Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
💻 Location: Virtual on Microsoft Teams
We're excited to feature inspiring Chaplains from VISN 12 who will share their insights and support for Veterans on their path to recovery.
Who Should Attend:
This summit is open to Veterans, Veteran family members, VA staff, Veteran Services Organizations, community stakeholders, and advocates.
Together, we can promote hope, healing, and recovery for our Veterans!
✨ For more information, please contact your facility’s Local Recovery Coordinator. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and learn!