🌟 SAVE THE DATE! 🌟

Join us for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2026:

“How VA Chaplains Help All Veterans in Their Recovery Journey”

🗓 Date: Tuesday, May 19

🕥 Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

💻 Location: Virtual on Microsoft Teams

We're excited to feature inspiring Chaplains from VISN 12 who will share their insights and support for Veterans on their path to recovery.

Who Should Attend:

This summit is open to Veterans, Veteran family members, VA staff, Veteran Services Organizations, community stakeholders, and advocates.

Together, we can promote hope, healing, and recovery for our Veterans!

✨ For more information, please contact your facility’s Local Recovery Coordinator. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and learn!