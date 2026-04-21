Join us for the Veteran Whole Health and Patient Experience Fair! 🌟 📅 Date: April 29 🕙 Time: 10 AM – 1 PM 📍 Location: Hines Auditorium Celebrate Whole Health Month by discovering how you can be at the center of your care. Learn about personalized health plans and connect with teams from Whole Health Pathway, Patient Experience, Suicide Prevention, Nutrition Services, Mindfulness & Integrative Psychiatry, Recreation Therapy, Healthy Living, Caregiver Support, Chaplain Service, Women’s Health, Tai Chi, and more! Enjoy complimentary coffee, snacks, and whole health items. For more info, call . Ask about Whole Health informational tables at CBOCs.