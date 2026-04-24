🎨 Mental Health Awareness Art Fair – May 14!

Join the Veteran Mental Health Council (VMHC) for a special event celebrating creativity, resilience, and healing within our Veteran community.

🗓 May 14

⏰ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

📍 Hines VA – Front Lobby

Come explore artwork created by Veterans that tells powerful stories of identity, hope, and recovery. Your presence helps support fellow Veterans and challenges the stigma around mental health.

✨ Together we can promote healing and hope for all Veterans.

Questions? Contact Joe Pacetti, LCSW at or email VMHCHines@gmail.com.