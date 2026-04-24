Mental Health Awareness Art Fair
When:
Thu. May 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Main Lobby
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
🎨 Mental Health Awareness Art Fair – May 14!
Join the Veteran Mental Health Council (VMHC) for a special event celebrating creativity, resilience, and healing within our Veteran community.
🗓 May 14
⏰ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
📍 Hines VA – Front Lobby
Come explore artwork created by Veterans that tells powerful stories of identity, hope, and recovery. Your presence helps support fellow Veterans and challenges the stigma around mental health.
✨ Together we can promote healing and hope for all Veterans.
Questions? Contact Joe Pacetti, LCSW at