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Mental Health Awareness Art Fair

Mental Health Awareness Art Fair flyer with colorful icons and text.

When:

Thu. May 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Main Lobby

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

🎨 Mental Health Awareness Art Fair – May 14!
Join the Veteran Mental Health Council (VMHC) for a special event celebrating creativity, resilience, and healing within our Veteran community.

🗓 May 14
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
📍 Hines VA – Front Lobby

Come explore artwork created by Veterans that tells powerful stories of identity, hope, and recovery. Your presence helps support fellow Veterans and challenges the stigma around mental health.

Together we can promote healing and hope for all Veterans.

Questions? Contact Joe Pacetti, LCSW at or email VMHCHines@gmail.com.

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