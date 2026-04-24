Veteran Resource Fair - Glendale Heights

The Edward Hines VA Hospital, in collaboration with the Glendale Heights Senior Center, will host a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Veterans and their family members are invited to talk with representatives about VA benefits, disability claims, VA healthcare enrollment, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

- Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

- Location: Glendale Heights Senior Center

- Address: 260 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights, IL