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Veteran Resource Fair - Glendale Heights

Poster for Veteran Resource Fair on May 16, 2026, with a cartoon man.

When:

Sat. May 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Glendale Heights Senior Center

260 Civic Center Plaza

Glendale Heights, IL

Cost:

Free

The Edward Hines VA Hospital, in collaboration with the Glendale Heights Senior Center, will host a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Veterans and their family members are invited to talk with representatives about VA benefits, disability claims, VA healthcare enrollment, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
- Time: 10 AM - 2 PM
- Location: Glendale Heights Senior Center
- Address: 260 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights, IL

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