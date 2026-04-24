Veteran Resource Fair - Glendale Heights
When:
Sat. May 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Glendale Heights Senior Center
260 Civic Center Plaza
Glendale Heights, IL
Cost:
Free
The Edward Hines VA Hospital, in collaboration with the Glendale Heights Senior Center, will host a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Veterans and their family members are invited to talk with representatives about VA benefits, disability claims, VA healthcare enrollment, and more.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
- Time: 10 AM - 2 PM
- Location: Glendale Heights Senior Center
- Address: 260 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights, IL