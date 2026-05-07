Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital invites our Veterans, staff, families, and community partners to join us as we honor the heroic peace officers who have selflessly dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our nation. This solemn ceremony is held in recognition of the brave individuals who safeguard our campus every day, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Your presence and support are invaluable as we come together to pay tribute to these extraordinary men and women. The ceremony will offer an opportunity to reflect, remember, and express gratitude for their unwavering service and commitment to the safety and well‑being of others.

We look forward to welcoming you as we gather to honor and remember our fallen and active peace officers.

Event Details

• Date: Friday, May 15th, 2026

• Time: 0815 hrs (8:15 AM)

• Location: Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital

5000 S. 5th Ave.

Hines, IL 60141

• Ceremony Site: Flag display in front of Building 200