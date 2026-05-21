Hogs, Heroes, and Hot Rods 2026
When:
Sun. Jun 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
50 W. Second St
Manteno, IL
Cost:
Free
Project Headspace and Timing is hosting its annual "Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods" event, featuring family-friendly activities and a mental health and community resource fair.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
- Time: Noon - 4 PM
- Location: 50 W. Second St, Manteno, IL 60950
VA staff will be present to assist Veterans with healthcare enrollment and information about various VA programs and services. This is a great opportunity to learn and connect with local resources.
We hope to see you there.