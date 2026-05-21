Hogs, Heroes, and Hot Rods 2026

Project Headspace and Timing is hosting its annual "Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods" event, featuring family-friendly activities and a mental health and community resource fair.

Event Details:

- Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

- Time: Noon - 4 PM

- Location: 50 W. Second St, Manteno, IL 60950

VA staff will be present to assist Veterans with healthcare enrollment and information about various VA programs and services. This is a great opportunity to learn and connect with local resources.

We hope to see you there.