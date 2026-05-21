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Hogs, Heroes, and Hot Rods 2026

"Heroes, Hogs, &; Hot Rods" event poster with activities and date.

When:

Sun. Jun 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

50 W. Second St

Manteno, IL

Cost:

Free

Project Headspace and Timing is hosting its annual "Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods" event, featuring family-friendly activities and a mental health and community resource fair.

Event Details:  
- Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026  
- Time: Noon - 4 PM  
- Location: 50 W. Second St, Manteno, IL 60950  

VA staff will be present to assist Veterans with healthcare enrollment and information about various VA programs and services. This is a great opportunity to learn and connect with local resources.

We hope to see you there.

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