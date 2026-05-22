2026 VA Summer Standdown

Join us for the VA Summer Standdown 2026! All Veterans in need are invited to receive support and services at this annual event. Our dedicated VA staff and volunteers will provide food, clothing, and health screenings for homeless and at-risk Veterans. Additional resources include referrals for health care, housing, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling, and more.

Veteran status will be verified at registration—please bring your photo ID or VA ID if possible.

📅 Friday, June 5th, 2026

⏰ 8:30 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

📍 General Jones Armory, 5200 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago, IL 60615