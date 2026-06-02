2026 Oswego Run, Walk, Ruck ##2
When:
Sun. Jul 19, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Hudson Crossing Park
65 S Harrison St
Oswego, IL
Cost:
Free
The Oswego Police Department, Oswego Fire Protection District, and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County are jointly hosting a series of three Run-Walk-Ruck events this summer on the following Sundays:
- June 28
- July 19
- August 23
Each event will start at 8 a.m. at Hudson Crossing Park, (65 N. Harrison St.) and is open to participants of all fitness levels. Those who complete all three events will receive a t-shirt as a thank-you for their commitment.
This free community event series is dedicated to raising awareness for Veterans Programs available throughout Kendall County.
There will be a brief opening ceremony on June 28th to kickoff this three-series summer event. The 4.5-mile route starts at Hudson Crossing Park, heads to Violet Patch Park, and loops back. (Check-in starts at 7 a.m.)
If you're planning to ruck, please remember to bring your own rucksack.
https://www.oswegoil.org/government/police/programs-services/events/run-walk-ruck