2026 Oswego Run, Walk, Ruck #3

The Oswego Police Department, Oswego Fire Protection District, and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County are jointly hosting a series of three Run-Walk-Ruck events this summer on the following Sundays:

June 28

July 19

August 23

Each event will start at 8 a.m. at Hudson Crossing Park, (65 N. Harrison St.) and is open to participants of all fitness levels. Those who complete all three events will receive a t-shirt as a thank-you for their commitment.

This free community event series is dedicated to raising awareness for Veterans Programs available throughout Kendall County.

There will be a brief opening ceremony on June 28th to kickoff this three-series summer event. The 4.5-mile route starts at Hudson Crossing Park, heads to Violet Patch Park, and loops back. (Check-in starts at 7 a.m.)

If you're planning to ruck, please remember to bring your own rucksack.

https://www.oswegoil.org/government/police/programs-services/events/run-walk-ruck