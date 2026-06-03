Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Winter Garden
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Caregiver & Family Resource Fair! Are you a caregiver or family member of a Veteran? Discover valuable resources, support, and services at our upcoming event:
📅 Date: June 17, 2026
🕙 Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
📍 Location: Winter Garden 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141
Enjoy a FREE box lunch from noon – 1 p.m., courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation! Connect with other caregivers, learn about VA Caregiver Support, and find resources that make a difference. You are not alone—let us support you on your journey.
For more information, visit: www.caregiver.va.gov/support-for-you