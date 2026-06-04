Give Hope: Donate Blood
When:
Tue. Jun 23, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 9, Auditorium
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Please consider donating at our next blood drive on Tuesday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the Hines VA Auditorium.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1-
Blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months when schools are out of session and summer vacations are in full swing. One of the best ways to help us continue treating our veteran patients with a stable blood supply is to donate blood!