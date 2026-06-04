Give Hope: Donate Blood

Please consider donating at our next blood drive on Tuesday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the Hines VA Auditorium.



Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1- visit https://tinyurl.com/3z47as52



Blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months when schools are out of session and summer vacations are in full swing. One of the best ways to help us continue treating our veteran patients with a stable blood supply is to donate blood!