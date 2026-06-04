Choose VA Benefits and Resources Fair

Join us for a special event hosted by the Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital and the Veterans Benefits Administration Chicago Regional Office!

We invite you to receive one-on-one assistance with essential services, including:

- VA Disability Claims

- VA Healthcare Enrollment

- Health Screens/Immunizations

- Same-Day Health Exams for Eligible Veterans

- Audiology Support

- VA Health ID for Eligible Veterans

- Connections to other VA services

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Hines VA Hospital - Main Lobby

5000 S Fifth Ave, Hines, IL 60141

Don’t miss this opportunity to get the support you deserve! For more information, please reach out to Hines Outreach at hinesoutreach@va.gov.

We look forward to seeing you there!