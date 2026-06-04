Choose VA Benefits and Resources Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Main Lobby
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for a special event hosted by the Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital and the Veterans Benefits Administration Chicago Regional Office!
We invite you to receive one-on-one assistance with essential services, including:
- VA Disability Claims
- VA Healthcare Enrollment
- Health Screens/Immunizations
- Same-Day Health Exams for Eligible Veterans
- Audiology Support
- VA Health ID for Eligible Veterans
- Connections to other VA services
Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Hines VA Hospital - Main Lobby
5000 S Fifth Ave, Hines, IL 60141
Don’t miss this opportunity to get the support you deserve! For more information, please reach out to Hines Outreach at hinesoutreach@va.gov.
We look forward to seeing you there!