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Veterans Sports Clinic

Veterans Summer Sports Clinic poster: June 18, 9AM-3PM at McKinley Park. Registration and contact info provided.

When:

Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

McKinley Park

2210 W Pershing Rd

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Veterans: Join us for the Second Veterans Summer Sports Clinic at McKinley Park on Thursday, June 18, 2026! In partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, this adaptive sports clinic is open to Veterans and Active Duty members with physical, visual, or invisible disabilities. Try out cycling, tennis, fishing, disc golf, horseshoes, and cornhole: no experience needed! Adaptive equipment will be provided.

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026 

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  

Location: McKinley Park, 2210 W Pershing Rd, Chicago, IL 60609

Register here:

Questions? Email veterans@chicagoparkdistrict.com

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