Veterans Sports Clinic
When:
Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
McKinley Park
2210 W Pershing Rd
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Veterans: Join us for the Second Veterans Summer Sports Clinic at McKinley Park on Thursday, June 18, 2026! In partnership with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, this adaptive sports clinic is open to Veterans and Active Duty members with physical, visual, or invisible disabilities. Try out cycling, tennis, fishing, disc golf, horseshoes, and cornhole: no experience needed! Adaptive equipment will be provided.
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: McKinley Park, 2210 W Pershing Rd, Chicago, IL 60609
Questions? Email veterans@chicagoparkdistrict.com