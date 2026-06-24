Pets for Patriots 250

Join us at the Pets & Patriots 250 event on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. While this is not a Hines VA event, our team will be there to assist Veterans with VA health care enrollment and answer any questions about our services. Enjoy a classic car show from 9 a.m. – noon and free live music from noon – 3 p.m. All donations support Veteran mental health and local animal rescues. Stop by our table to connect with us and learn more about your VA benefits.