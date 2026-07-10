Hines National Night Out
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Field West of Fisher House
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for National Night Out with Hines VA Police & Cook County Sheriff’s Office! Celebrate a day of community, connection, and fun as we bring neighbors and law enforcement together under positive circumstances.
August 4th, 2026
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The field west of the Fisher House
What to expect: Community info tables, activities, music & more! Food trucks!
Let’s build stronger communities together!