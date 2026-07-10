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Hines National Night Out

Flyer for National Night Out event on Aug 4th, 2020, featuring community members and activities.

When:

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Field West of Fisher House

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for National Night Out with Hines VA Police & Cook County Sheriff’s Office! Celebrate a day of community, connection, and fun as we bring neighbors and law enforcement together under positive circumstances.

August 4th, 2026

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The field west of the Fisher House

What to expect: Community info tables,  activities, music & more! Food trucks!

Let’s build stronger communities together! 

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