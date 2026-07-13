Use the link or call 1- .

Give hope! Donate blood at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital “National Night Out” Blood Drive!

Tuesday, August 4

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Versiti Mobile, 5000 S. 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141

We need 36 donors to help support patients in Chicago-area and NW Indiana hospitals. All participating donors will receive a THANK YOU gift (while supplies last) and a $50 off coupon to Wilderness Resort!

Appointments are preferred—call 1- visit , or scan the QR code in the flyer.

Tip: Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Let’s come together to give hope to those in need!

#GiveHope #DonateBlood #HinesVA #NationalNightOut #VeteransCare