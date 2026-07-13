National Night Out Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Field west of Fisher House
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Use the link or call 1-
Give hope! Donate blood at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital “National Night Out” Blood Drive!
Tuesday, August 4
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Versiti Mobile, 5000 S. 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141
We need 36 donors to help support patients in Chicago-area and NW Indiana hospitals. All participating donors will receive a THANK YOU gift (while supplies last) and a $50 off coupon to Wilderness Resort!
Appointments are preferred—call 1-
Tip: Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.
Let’s come together to give hope to those in need!
#GiveHope #DonateBlood #HinesVA #NationalNightOut #VeteransCare