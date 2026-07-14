250th America Celebration honoring Women Veterans
When:
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Christ Church Oakbrook
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 250th America Celebration as we honor our Women Veterans & their families!
Date: July 22
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Christ Church Oakbrook, 501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523
Enjoy a day filled with:
- VBA Claims Expo (walk-in assistance)
- Comprehensive Resource Fair
- On-the-spot healthcare
- Pampering services: facials, massages, acupuncture, hair styling
- FREE hot lunch for women Veterans & their children
- Supervised childcare with games and activities for kids
RSVP or donate: [https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT](https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT)
Let’s come together to celebrate and support our women Veterans!