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250th America Celebration honoring Women Veterans

Save the date flyer for 250th America Celebration honoring women veterans, featuring logos and event details.

When:

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Christ Church Oakbrook

501 Oak Brook Road

Oak Brook, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for the 250th America Celebration as we honor our Women Veterans & their families!

Date: July 22  
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.  
Location: Christ Church Oakbrook, 501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523  

Enjoy a day filled with:  
- VBA Claims Expo (walk-in assistance)  
- Comprehensive Resource Fair  
- On-the-spot healthcare  
- Pampering services: facials, massages, acupuncture, hair styling  
- FREE hot lunch for women Veterans & their children  
- Supervised childcare with games and activities for kids  

RSVP or donate: [https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT](https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT)  

Let’s come together to celebrate and support our women Veterans!

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