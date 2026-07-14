250th America Celebration honoring Women Veterans

Join us for the 250th America Celebration as we honor our Women Veterans & their families!

Date: July 22

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Christ Church Oakbrook, 501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Enjoy a day filled with:

- VBA Claims Expo (walk-in assistance)

- Comprehensive Resource Fair

- On-the-spot healthcare

- Pampering services: facials, massages, acupuncture, hair styling

- FREE hot lunch for women Veterans & their children

- Supervised childcare with games and activities for kids

RSVP or donate: [https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT](https://tinyurl.com/250WVENT)

Let’s come together to celebrate and support our women Veterans!