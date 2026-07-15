Kankakee Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event
When:
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301
Bourbonnais, IL
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Join us for a Benefit and Enrollment Event at the Kankakee County VA Clinic!
Get help enrolling in VA Healthcare, filing benefit claims, and connecting with VA programs and services. Our team will be on-site to answer your questions and guide you through the process.
Kankakee County VA Clinic
581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
August 26, 2026
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Questions? Contact us at hinesoutreach@va.gov