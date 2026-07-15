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Kankakee Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event

Poster for Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event at Edward Hines Jr. VA hospital on August 26, 2023.

When:

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301

Bourbonnais, IL

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Join us for a Benefit and Enrollment Event at the Kankakee County VA Clinic!

Get help enrolling in VA Healthcare, filing benefit claims, and connecting with VA programs and services. Our team will be on-site to answer your questions and guide you through the process.

Kankakee County VA Clinic  
581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301, Bourbonnais, IL 60914  
August 26, 2026  
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Questions? Contact us at hinesoutreach@va.gov

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