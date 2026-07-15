Kankakee Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event

Veterans: Join us for a Benefit and Enrollment Event at the Kankakee County VA Clinic!

Get help enrolling in VA Healthcare, filing benefit claims, and connecting with VA programs and services. Our team will be on-site to answer your questions and guide you through the process.

Kankakee County VA Clinic

581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

August 26, 2026

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Questions? Contact us at hinesoutreach@va.gov