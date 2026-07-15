LaSalle Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event
When:
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
4461 Progress Boulevard
Peru, IL
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Join us for a Benefit and Enrollment Event at the LaSalle VA Clinic!
Get help enrolling in VA Healthcare, filing benefit claims, and connecting with VA programs and services. Our team will be on-site to answer your questions and guide you through the process.
LaSalle VA Clinic
4461 Progress Boulevard, Peru, IL 61354
August 18, 2026
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Questions? Contact us at hinesoutreach@va.gov