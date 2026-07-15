LaSalle Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event

Veterans: Join us for a Benefit and Enrollment Event at the LaSalle VA Clinic!

Get help enrolling in VA Healthcare, filing benefit claims, and connecting with VA programs and services. Our team will be on-site to answer your questions and guide you through the process.

LaSalle VA Clinic

4461 Progress Boulevard, Peru, IL 61354

August 18, 2026

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Questions? Contact us at hinesoutreach@va.gov