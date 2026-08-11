Prayer Breakfast at Hines VA Hospital

All Veterans and staff are welcome to join for a meaningful morning of fellowship, gratitude, and spiritual reflection at the Prayer Breakfast, created to honor and support our Veterans and VA staff. This uplifting event strengthens community connection and fosters unity throughout the hospital.

Date & Time:

Monday, August 24, 2026 • 9:00 a.m.

Location:

Hines VA Hospital

5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, IL 60141

Building 200, Room C101 (Chapel)

Highlights:

• A welcoming space for spiritual encouragement, connection, and support.

• Focus on gratitude, unity, and healing within the hospital community.

• Special guest performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes.