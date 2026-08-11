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Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

Women's Equality Day flyer featuring a purple flower and silhouette of a woman's head.

When:

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Winter Garden

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for a fun and energizing Women’s Equality Day event highlighting power and community. Enjoy activities including Chair Yoga, Zumba, Women’s Trivia, history about Equality Day, and themed water tattoos and stickers.

Date: August 26
Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Location: Hines Winter Garden

Sponsored by the Hines Federal Women’s Program, this celebration invites staff and Veterans to come together in recognition, empowerment, and community.

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