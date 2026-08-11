Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

Join us for a fun and energizing Women’s Equality Day event highlighting power and community. Enjoy activities including Chair Yoga, Zumba, Women’s Trivia, history about Equality Day, and themed water tattoos and stickers.

Date: August 26

Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Hines Winter Garden

Sponsored by the Hines Federal Women’s Program, this celebration invites staff and Veterans to come together in recognition, empowerment, and community.