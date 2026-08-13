Join us for the Healing Garden Celebration at Hines! Unplug, relax, and be inspired by peaceful music and creative stone painting in our beautiful Healing Garden.

Veterans, families, visitors, caregivers, and employees are all warmly invited to take part in this event. Create a hand-painted touchstone to take home or leave in the garden for inspiration.

August 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hines Healing Garden, by F Lobby

For more information, call .

Let’s celebrate wellness and creativity together!