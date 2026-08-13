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Healing Garden Celebration

Poster for Healing Garden Celebration on August 20th with painted stones and garden backdrop.

When:

Thu. Aug 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Hines Healing Garden by F Lobby

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Healing Garden Celebration at Hines!  Unplug, relax, and be inspired by peaceful music and creative stone painting in our beautiful Healing Garden. 

Veterans, families, visitors, caregivers, and employees are all warmly invited to take part in this event. Create a hand-painted touchstone to take home or leave in the garden for inspiration.

August 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hines Healing Garden, by F Lobby

For more information, call .

  Let’s celebrate wellness and creativity together!

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