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Hoffman Estates Clinic Benefit and Enrollment Event

Poster for Choose VA Benefit and Enrollment Event at Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital on September 16, 2020.

When:

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

4885 Hoffman Boulevard

Hoffman Estates, IL

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Need help enrolling in VA Healthcare or accessing benefits? Join us at the Aurora VA Clinic for our Benefit and Enrollment Event! Get one-on-one assistance with healthcare enrollment, benefit claims, and connecting to VA programs and services. Hoffman Estates VA Clinic, 4885 Hoffman Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL   September 16, 2026   ⏰ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Questions? Contact hinesoutreach@va.gov

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