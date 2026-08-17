Hoffman Estates Clinic Benefit and Enrollment Event

Veterans: Need help enrolling in VA Healthcare or accessing benefits? Join us at the Aurora VA Clinic for our Benefit and Enrollment Event! Get one-on-one assistance with healthcare enrollment, benefit claims, and connecting to VA programs and services. Hoffman Estates VA Clinic, 4885 Hoffman Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL September 16, 2026 ⏰ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Questions? Contact hinesoutreach@va.gov