Hines VA Local Games & Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo
When:
Sat. Sep 26, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 221
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Hines VA Local Games & Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo! Don’t miss the exciting Sports Expos featuring the Chicago Comets Beep Baseball team and Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football, plus a special appearance by Carlos May, White Sox alumni! All Veterans and their families are welcome to enjoy adaptive sports, community resources, and a FREE lunch, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Date: Sept. 26, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Walk at 8:30 a.m.)
Location: Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital
Let’s celebrate 40 years of adaptive sports and support our nation’s heroes!