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Hines VA Local Games & Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo

Poster for Hines VA Local Games &amp; Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo with details and participants.

When:

Sat. Sep 26, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 221

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Hines VA Local Games & Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo!  Don’t miss the exciting Sports Expos featuring the Chicago Comets Beep Baseball team and Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football, plus a special appearance by Carlos May, White Sox alumni!  All Veterans and their families are welcome to enjoy adaptive sports, community resources, and a FREE lunch, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation. 

 Date: Sept. 26, 2026 

 Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Walk at 8:30 a.m.) 

 Location: Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital 

Let’s celebrate 40 years of adaptive sports and support our nation’s heroes!

Other VA events

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