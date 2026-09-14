Join us for the Hines VA Local Games & Autumn Adaptive Sports Expo! Don’t miss the exciting Sports Expos featuring the Chicago Comets Beep Baseball team and Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football, plus a special appearance by Carlos May, White Sox alumni! All Veterans and their families are welcome to enjoy adaptive sports, community resources, and a FREE lunch, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Date: Sept. 26, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Walk at 8:30 a.m.)

Location: Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital

Let’s celebrate 40 years of adaptive sports and support our nation’s heroes!