2026 Military and Veterans Resource Fair at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Cook County Military & Veterans Resource Fair

Join us at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the annual Military and Veterans Resource Fair, proudly hosted by the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs. This event brings together military, Veteran, and community organizations to connect attendees with the services and benefits they have earned.

Hines VA Hospital will be onsite to support Veterans, service members, military families, caregivers, and survivors.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

• Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Location: Discovery Center, Brookfield Zoo Chicago

This free event offers access to local, state, federal, and nonprofit organizations providing assistance with health care, employment, benefits, and more. Free admission and free parking are available for all attendees.

Register here:

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=rlVNi7RtBU6oXF…

Helpful to Bring (if available):

• DD Form 214

• Military ID Card

• Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

• VA‑issued identification

• Retired military ID

• Other proof of military service