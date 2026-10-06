DEA Drug Take-Back Event

It's time to clean up your medicine cabinet! Join us for the National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot A (inclement weather location is the main lobby). This FREE event gives you and your loved ones a safe, anonymous way to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Why participate? Unused prescription medications can pose a safety risk and harm our environment. By disposing of them properly, you protect yourself and your community.

Mark your calendar and find your nearest collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com. Let’s work together to keep our homes and communities safe!

Help spread the word! Share this with fellow Veterans and encourage them to join in this important effort. Together, we can make a difference!