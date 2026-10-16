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Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

Poster for VA Caregiver and Family Resource Fair, November 4, 2023, featuring an art piece.

Caregiver Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 9, Auditorium

5000 South 5th Avenue

Hines, IL

Cost:

Free

The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Caregiver Support Program invites caregivers, family members, and Veterans to attend the Caregiver & Family Resource Fair on November 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hines Auditorium, Building 9.

This free event will connect attendees with a variety of resources and support services available to caregivers and families of Veterans. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about community and VA programs designed to support caregiver well-being, education, and access to benefits.

Complimentary snacks will be provided courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

As part of the event, attendees can enjoy a special caregiver activity from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring sparkling grape juice and a framed floral paint-by-number craft project while supplies last.

Event Details

  • What: Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
  • When: November 4, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: Hines Auditorium, Building 9
  • Cost: Free

Join us to discover valuable resources, connect with fellow caregivers, and celebrate the important role caregivers play in supporting Veterans and their families.

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