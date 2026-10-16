Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Caregiver Support Program invites caregivers, family members, and Veterans to attend the Caregiver & Family Resource Fair on November 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hines Auditorium, Building 9.

This free event will connect attendees with a variety of resources and support services available to caregivers and families of Veterans. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about community and VA programs designed to support caregiver well-being, education, and access to benefits.

Complimentary snacks will be provided courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

As part of the event, attendees can enjoy a special caregiver activity from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring sparkling grape juice and a framed floral paint-by-number craft project while supplies last.

Event Details

What: Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair When: November 4, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November 4, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Hines Auditorium, Building 9

Hines Auditorium, Building 9 Cost: Free

Join us to discover valuable resources, connect with fellow caregivers, and celebrate the important role caregivers play in supporting Veterans and their families.