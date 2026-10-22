Great American Smoke Out 2026

Join us for the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, and learn about the resources available to help Veterans and staff take the first step toward a tobacco-free lifestyle.

Location: F Lobby

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Stop by to receive information on tobacco cessation programs, available support services, and practical tools to help quit smoking or other tobacco products. Staff will be available to provide education and answer questions about the health benefits of quitting tobacco and the resources offered through VA.

Whether you are ready to quit today, planning for the future, or supporting someone on their quit journey, we encourage you to visit and learn more.

For additional tobacco cessation resources, visit the VA Tobacco and Health website:

VA Tobacco & Health Resources

The Great American Smokeout encourages individuals to take the first step toward quitting tobacco and serves as a reminder that support and effective treatment options are available through VA.