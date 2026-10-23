Join us for an afternoon of entertainment, creativity, and camaraderie at Hines Has Talent: Veterans & Staff Edition! This special event celebrates the unique talents of Hines VA Veterans and employees as they take the stage to share their musical, artistic, comedic, and other performance skills.



Whether you're performing or cheering on your colleagues and fellow Veterans, everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the show. Refreshments will be served.



Date: November 10

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hines Auditorium, Building 9



Interested in performing? Sign up by October 30 by emailing HinesCDCEServices@va.gov or calling .



Come support our talented Hines community and experience an unforgettable afternoon of talent and inspiration!