Join Hines VA on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Main Lobby for a World Diabetes Day awareness event focused on connecting Veterans with information, services, and resources related to diabetes prevention and management.

Representatives from multiple disciplines will be available to share educational resources, answer questions, and highlight programs available to Veterans living with diabetes or at risk of developing the condition. The event supports the global observance of World Diabetes Day, which raises awareness about diabetes and encourages early action to improve health outcomes. The 2026 World Diabetes Day campaign theme is "Early Action on Diabetes."

Veterans, caregivers, and staff are encouraged to stop by, learn more about diabetes prevention and treatment, and explore the support services available at Hines.