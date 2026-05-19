Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Hines, IL - Hines, Illinois – Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Hines VA in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Abatement Monitoring Task Order E

Donation Renovations to Building 217

Fire Alarm System Upgrade

Hines Abatement Task Order D

Hines Monitoring Task Order D

Site Prep for Gamma Camera in G221 in Building 1

Turnkey for CT at C103i in Building 200

Turnkey for X-ray at D106 in Building 200

Turnkey for X-ray at the Joliet CBOC

Update Wayfinding - Phase 2

Update Wayfinding Signage on Hines Campus

Upgrade Chillers for Buildings 113 and 128

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Hines CMOP, IL

Upgrade Infrastructure for Emergency Pharmacy Service in Hines CMOP

“This funding allows Hines to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the greater Chicago area,” said Acting Executive Director Angela Morris.



Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: