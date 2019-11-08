Edward Hines Jr. VA to Host Multi-event Veterans Day Celebration

PRESS RELEASE

November 8, 2019

Hines , IL — Nov. 11 Celebration Parade, Recognition Ceremony, Free Lunch and Resource Fair

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will recognize and honor local Veterans with a full day of activities for Veterans Day, including a parade on the Hines VA campus, a Veteran recognition ceremony and speakers program, a free lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation, and an informational resource fair available throughout the event.



Special guest speakers at an 11 a.m. ceremony include Secretary of State Jesse White, who served as a U.S. Army paratrooper and member of the Illinois National Guard, and Retired Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, a 9/11 Pentagon attack survivor and Army public affairs spokesman decorated for his actions that day.



During the ceremony, Veterans will be recognized from the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom eras.



“At Hines, we make it our mission every day to provide quality services for our Veterans and make a difference for their well-being,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Acting Director, Hines VA Hospital. “On Veterans Day, we take the opportunity to go even further by inviting the community to join us in thanking Veterans for their sacrifice and service to our country. With our community partners and dedicated volunteers, we look forward to hosting our Veterans, their families and supporters.”



A complete list of Hines VA Nov. 11 Veterans Day events includes:



10 a.m. Celebration Parade – along Scott Drive, behind Building 1

-Featuring Proviso East Marching Band, Jesse White Tumblers, Broadview Fire Department, Ms. Illinois, White Sox Alum Carlos May, AllenForce military vehicles, and more. The Salvation Army Canteen Truck will provide light refreshments.

-Featuring American Legion Post 134 Color Guard, National Anthem performed by local talent Blake Alexander, Guest Speakers Secretary of State Jesse White and Retired Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, and Veteran recognition

-Lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation and entertainment provided by Guitars for Vets.

-Variety of table booths featuring services and programs offered by Hines VA and community partners, including Suicide Prevention, Transition and Care Management, Women Veterans Program, Whole Health, Forest Park Vet Center, Fisher House for military families, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration, Brookfield Zoo, DuPage County Veterans Assistance Commission, and more.



Parking for the event will be in the North Lots. Enter using the Building 1 North Entrance.

Link to map: https://www.hines.va.gov/news/maps/HinesVA_Sitemap.pdf