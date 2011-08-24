Hines Announces Plan to Expand Healthcare Services to Will County Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2011

Print

Hines , IL — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced plans today to expand services to Will County Veterans by opening a new 60,000 square foot Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Joliet.

The VA agreed to purchase 4.4 acres of the existing campus of Silver Cross hospital in Joliet, IL, including a two-story Emergency Department building and approximately 175 parking spaces.

"We are committed to providing Veterans with healthcare services closer to where they live," said Sharon Helman, Director of the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, which will run the new clinic. "This beautiful new clinic location will be ideal for us to reach more veterans with more of the services they need and have earned through their honorable service to our country. It will improve access and convenience for our Veterans residing in Will, Grundy, Kendall and Kankakee Counties."

Enhanced outpatient services at the new clinic location will include women’s health, home based primary care, laboratory, mental health and social work, pharmacy, physical therapy and rehabilitation, retinal imaging, nutrition, geriatrics, and telehealth. The VA is currently exploring the possibility of offering even more outpatient specialty services to meet the demand of Veterans in the area. Hines VA Hospital (VAH) plans to utilize 39,000 square feet of the new space, primarily on the first floor, to support a growing veteran population needing primary care and other ambulatory services.

The remaining square footage will be utilized for ancillary services such as voluntary and education services, and may also include administrative space for other VA and community partners. Closing is contingent upon title to the property meeting the legal requirements of the US Department of Justice Title Standards, as well as vacation of Silver Cross from the property itself, which is anticipated in March 2012. The projected activation for the expanded clinic is March 2013, following completion of renovations. "Approximately 4,300 Veterans already receive top quality VA healthcare services at our current clinic location in Joliet," said Director Helman. "We expect that number to go up dramatically when we open the doors of this new clinic in 2013."