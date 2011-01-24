Hines Looking for Space to Expand Services to Veterans Suburban Chicago

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2011

Hines , IL — Hines is pleased to announce plans to relocate and expand our Oak Lawn Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in order to provide additional services to more military veterans in that area.

The Oak Lawn VA Clinic currently operates in 4,757 square feet of space; providing services like Primary Care; Women’s Health Care; Lab; Social Work Services; Nutrition; Pharmacy Services; and Tele-Video Speech Pathology. We no longer have the space at this location to fully accommodate the 5,376 current veterans we serve annually. Therefore, we are seeking to relocate our top quality healthcare services to a new state-of-the-art facility by November 2011. The following solicitation, outlining the criteria for a new location, appeared in the Chicago Tribune on January 16, 2011:

The VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) Hines Hospital is looking to lease approximately 9-9,999 square feet of medical office space to relocate and expand the existing clinic on 4700 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 within the following boundaries: on East to Damen; on North to 55th Street; on West to Route 45/La Grange and on South to 159th Street. No other areas will be considered for the clinic. Space must be American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible with a minimum of 75 on-site parking spaces and also be accessible by public transportation. Space must be available for occupancy by November 2011. A market survey, including an appraisal of properties offered for lease will be conducted by the VA. Interested parties should respond to Laura Silguero, Contracting Officer, no later than Tuesday, February 1, 2011. These responses should include the address of the location; description of how it meets the minimum space/parking requirements above; a photo of the building; general layout of the space offered and approximate square feet cost. Respondents should submit the information electronically to laura.silguero@va.gov. or mail to the Great Lakes Acquisition Center, 5000 W. National Avenue, Bldg. #5, Milwaukee WI 53295-0005. Respondents are advised that the VA assumes no responsibility to award a lease based on the responses to this advertisement. Other than space, no other solicitations will be accepted.

Below is a list of Villages or Towns that may fall within the geographic boundaries of this solicitation.

1. Bedford Park

2. Bridgeview

3. Burbank

4. Scottsdale

5. Hometown

6. Evergreen Park

7. Oak Lawn

8. Palos Hills

9. Chicago Ridge

10. Marionette Park

11. Palos Park

12. Palos Heights Alsip

13. Mt. Hope

14. Crestwood

15. Robbins

16. Posen

17. Midlothian

18. Oak Forest

19. Mt. Greenwood

20. Clearing

21. West Lawn

22. Ashburn

23. Orland Park

Having a VA Clinic in your area benefits not only the military veterans, but the community at large. We ask all our veterans, family members and any interested parties to pass this solicitation along to any interested parties within the boundaries listed in the above solicitations. If you have any questions, contact Laura Silguero at 414-902-5417. Hines looks forward to expanding our services to Veterans in this area and to identifying future clinic locations that will allow us to meet the needs of our nation’s heroes.