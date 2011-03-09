Hines Opens State of the Art Dental Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2011

Print

Hines , IL — Veterans coming to Hines VA Hospital for Dental treatment will now receive their care in a spacious, modern new Clinic on the 12th floor of the main hospital building. The hospital opened a new Dental Clinic earlier this month after completely renovating half of a floor in the main bed tower.

"We are so proud to be able to serve our veterans in the new clinic," said Jerry Kohen, DDS, Chief of the Hines Dental Service. "Our new clinic allows us to co-locate services like digital imaging, head and neck cat scans, anaplastology and a new prosthetic dental lab. It is the ideal set up to provide our patients with top quality dental care."

More than 500 patients receive care in the Hines Dental Clinic every week. The new Clinic is three times the size of the old clinic, features new dental chairs and dental units, 20 private treatment rooms and state of the art equipment. The new clinic also features a training room and a new prosthetic dental lab.

The hospital is celebrating the opening of the new Clinic with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinic.

Our patients are thrilled by our new location and all it has to offer, " Kohen added. "They can't stop talking about the gorgeous new environment."