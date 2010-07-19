Hines Social Worker Receives Top Award

PRESS RELEASE

July 19, 2010

Hines , IL — Tony Spillie, Hines Social Work Executive, was recently honored with the 2010 Under Secretary for Health Award for Excellence in Social Work Leadership.

Tony Spillie, Hines Social Work Executive, was recently honored with the 2010 Under Secretary for Health Award for Excellence in Social Work Leadership. This award, which is the highest award possible for VA social workers, was presented to Mr. Spillie at a ceremony in Washington DC this summer. VISN 12 Network Director Jeffrey Murawsky, was present at the ceremony when Dr. Robert Jesse, the Deputy Under Secretary For Health presented the award to Mr. Spillie.

Mr. Spillie was nominated for this national award by the Hines Clinical Social Work team. The award nomination touted his professionalism, enthusiasm, leadership abilities and his dedication to patients.

“I am so proud that one of Hines’ finest is being recognized at the national level with such a prestigious award,” said Sharon Helman, Hospital Director. “Tony is known throughout the hospital for his infectious enthusiasm and his undeniable commitment to our patients. It’s great that the social work community and the VA at large is honoring him for this as well.”

Mr. Spillie has been at Hines for more than 30 years. He began as a social worker in the Community Care Unit (now known as the Community Living Center) and worked his way up with increasing levels of responsibility until he became the Hines Social Work Executive in April of 2007. He provides leadership for 95 master prepared social workers located within the hospital’s Mental Health and Behavioral Service Line. He is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and is heavily involved in many initiatives throughout the hospital.

“Coming to work every day is not work when you are able care for Veterans and their families,” he said. “The work we do makes a difference in the lives of so many. I feel truly blessed to have been given this opportunity.”