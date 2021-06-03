Hines VA expands COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged 12 to 17

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2021

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents ages 12 to 17 who qualify as caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries, as part of the SAVE LIVES Act.

“Expanding vaccinations to adolescents who care for Veterans is our latest step in the fight against COVID-19,” said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital Director. “The nation is turning the tide against this pandemic, and we look forward to helping our community continue this effort.”

The expansion is in line with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration. Previously, VA was only vaccinating adults age 18 and older.

Qualifying adolescents can receive the Pfizer vaccine at Hines VA Hospital Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 708-202-7000. Walk-in appointments are also accepted before 2 p.m. Hines’ six Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are only vaccinating adults at this time.

Currently, 55 percent of Veterans receiving care at Hines VA and its CBOCs have received at least one vaccine dose. Hines has vaccinated more than 1,900 spouses or caregivers since the passage of the SAVE LIVES Act in late March expanded eligibility, and more than 410 homeless Veterans through special clinics and outreach programs.

Hines VA Hospital has also vaccinated dozens of homebound-Veterans receiving care through Hines who cannot travel due to debilitating illness or distance.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.