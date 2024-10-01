Hines VA Hospital expands outpatient clinic hours at six suburban locations
PRESS RELEASE
October 1, 2024
Hines , IL — Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital has expanded operating hours at its six outpatient clinics in suburban Chicago, with the final locations implementing new schedules in late September.
The expanded hours seek to improve access to care and accommodate the diverse needs of community Veterans. The locations and updated hours are:
Aurora VA Clinic: 161 South Lincolnway, Suite 120, North Aurora, IL 60542
Telephone: 630-859-2504
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Saturday of each month: 8 a.m. to noon
Hoffman Estates VA Clinic: 4885 Hoffman Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Telephone: 847-645-1443
- Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Third Saturday of each month: 8 a.m. to noon
Joliet VA Clinic: 1201 Eagle Street, Joliet, IL 60432
Telephone: 815-740-8100
- Monday and Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday and Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Second Saturday of each month: 8 a.m. to noon
Kankakee VA Clinic: 581 William Latham Drive, Suite 301, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Telephone: 815-932-3823
- Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LaSalle VA Clinic: 4461 Progress Boulevard, Peru, IL 61354
Telephone: 833-933-1107
- Monday and Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fifth Saturday of each month when available: 8 a.m. to noon
Oak Lawn VA Clinic: 10201 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Telephone: 708-499-3675
- Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fourth Saturday of each month: 8 a.m. to noon
Veterans can schedule appointments by contacting each clinic directly or calling 708-202-8387.
Since expanding hours, patient visits have collectively increased due to military Veterans having more flexibility in scheduling around work and personal commitments.
"We are committed to providing the best possible care for our Veterans, and that includes making our services more accessible," said James Doelling, Director of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. "By extending our clinic hours, we can see more patients and offer greater convenience to those we serve. The positive response we've received so far reinforces that this was the right decision for our Veteran community."
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Public Affairs Office
Phone: