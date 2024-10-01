Hines VA Hospital expands outpatient clinic hours at six suburban locations

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2024

Hines , IL — Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital has expanded operating hours at its six outpatient clinics in suburban Chicago, with the final locations implementing new schedules in late September.

The expanded hours seek to improve access to care and accommodate the diverse needs of community Veterans. The locations and updated hours are:

Veterans can schedule appointments by contacting each clinic directly or calling 708-202-8387.

Since expanding hours, patient visits have collectively increased due to military Veterans having more flexibility in scheduling around work and personal commitments.

"We are committed to providing the best possible care for our Veterans, and that includes making our services more accessible," said James Doelling, Director of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. "By extending our clinic hours, we can see more patients and offer greater convenience to those we serve. The positive response we've received so far reinforces that this was the right decision for our Veteran community."