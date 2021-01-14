Hines VA Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans 65+

PRESS RELEASE

January 14, 2021

Print

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to Veterans over the age of 65.

The current vaccine stratification list is as follows:

-- Veterans 65+ years old

-- Dialysis patients

-- Chemotherapy patients

-- Organ transplant Veterans

-- Homeless Veteran Program participants

-- Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

-- Community Living Center

-- Residential Care Facility (RCF)

-- Hines employees

If Veterans are in one of the categories above and are interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine (first and second dose), they should call to schedule an appointment. Appointments are currently only at the main Hines campus at 5000 5th Ave, Hines, Illinois. The facility is open 7 days per week for appointments. Veterans may call their provider, 708-202-2707, or 708-202-7000 for scheduling.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) to be eligible for the vaccine. For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.