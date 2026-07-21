Hines VA Hospital receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

HINES, IL - Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Hines VA in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

$3,673,777.77 for steam and condensate riser repairs.

for steam and condensate riser repairs. 3,355,753.96 for Building 200 roof repairs.

for Building 200 roof repairs. $349,652 to service sanitary pipe infrastructure and fire protection systems.

to service sanitary pipe infrastructure and fire protection systems. $286,298.07 for fire and smoke door installation.

for fire and smoke door installation. $160,998.87 for site preparation for future construction within Building One.

“Hines VA Hospital originally opened to serve Veterans returning from World War I, and many of our buildings are now over a century old. Thanks to vital funding from the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program, we can modernize our facilities to continue providing the highest quality care for our nation’s heroes,” said Christopher Cauley, Hines VA Interim Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

For more information, call Hines VA Hospital’s Public Affairs Office at .

About Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 50,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.