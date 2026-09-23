Hines VA Hospital to Host its 40th Annual Local Games & Inaugural Adaptive Sports Expo

PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2026

HINES, IL - Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will proudly host its 40th Annual Hines VA Local Games & Adaptive Sports Expo on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its main hospital campus – 5000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141 (Bldg. 221).

This is the first time the event will return to Hines VA since the COVID-19 pandemic and will include the grand opening of the hospital’s new Adaptive Sports Courts. The hospital will also host its first Adaptive Sports Expo, highlighting how technology is making a difference for Veterans.

The day will start with a parade and opening ceremony outside Building 221. Activities will include demonstrations by the Chicago Bears/GLASA Adaptive Football Team (wheelchair team) and Chicago Comets (beep baseball for the visually impaired), plus meet-and-greets with Veterans and Chicago sports athletes. Guests can also connect with community partners, sponsors, and Veteran resource organizations.

Bryan Anderson, an Iraq War Veteran, author, adaptive athlete, and triple amputee, will give the keynote speech. Other highlights include appearances by Chicago White Sox alumnus Carlos May and Air Force Veteran Julie Smith, along with a resource fair and adaptive sports demonstrations throughout the day.

Activities include Adaptive Football, Basketball, Beep Baseball (Visually Impaired Baseball), Boccia Ball, Cornhole, Cycling, Disc Golf, Field Events, Golf, Horseshoes, and Pickleball.

All activities at the Hines VA Games & Adaptive Sports Expo are non-competitive. These events help athletes prepare for national competitions, such as the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

“The Hines VA Adaptive Sports Program is one of the few like it in the country and continues to support rehabilitation, resilience, and community through recreation,” said Chris Cauley, Interim Executive Director of Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. “We’re honored to celebrate 40 years of adaptive sports, and we’re pleased to welcome our Veterans, partners, and neighbors to experience the new Adaptive Sports Courts and join us in supporting our athletes as they break barriers and achieve new milestones.”

To RSVP or for more information, please contact the Hines VA Public Affairs Office at or HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Event Schedule:

8:30 a.m.: Parade Kickoff

9:15 a.m.: Ceremony Begins

Presentation of Colors

National Anthem

Retreat of Colors

Introductions:

Opening Remarks: Dr. Adam Obley, Deputy Chief of Staff

Keynote Speaker: Bryan Anderson (Iraq War Veteran, triple amputee, author, and adaptive athlete)

Program Speakers: PVA Comments/Remarks Kacie Jankowski, Supervisor of Recreational Therapy/Adaptive Sports Specialist Certificate of Appreciation presented to retiring hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Richardson Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Adaptive Sports Courts

9:55 a.m.: Games/Sports Expo and Resource Fair Officially Open

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Chicago Comets Beep Baseball Demos

10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox Alumni, Carlos May, Meet and Greet

10 a.m.: Chicago Bears/GLASA Adaptive Football Expo Clinic Begins

11 a.m.: Chicago Bears/GLASA Demo, Six Players vs. Six Players Game Begins

11 a.m.: Lunch (Complimentary)

12:30 p.m.: Additional serving of food (hot dogs and chips) via food truck

2 p.m.: Event concludes

About Hines VA Hospital

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 50,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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