Hines VA Hospital to Host Job and Healthcare Fair and Sept. 24

August 26, 2022

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital will host an employment hiring fair and healthcare enrollment event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the main lobby of Hines VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, IL 60141.

Federal employment positions are available throughout the hospital and six outpatient clinics, with special emphasis for:

Registered Nurses (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

Nursing Aides

Food service workers

Housekeeping aides

Transportation specialists

Facility screeners and escorts

Healthcare technicians

Medical support assistants

Administrative / Reception

Hines VA representatives will be available to answer questions. Applications will be accepted, and on-the-spot interviews will be available for some positions. Applicants must bring a current resume and two references. Applying Veterans must provide a Schedule-A Letter, DD-214 and Service-Connected Disability Letter, if applicable.

If unable to attend, interest parties can submit resumes to HinesIsHiring@va.gov. Additional employment opportunities at Hines VA are listed at USAJobs.gov.

During the event, Hines VA Outreach staff will also answer questions and to assist in enrolling interested Veterans in VA healthcare. VA offers basic healthcare services for most Veterans, including health exams and treatments, surgeries, acute care, health education, and specialized care. Interested Veterans should bring a government-issued photo ID and copy their DD Form 214.

To learn more about VA Healthcare, visit VA.gov/health-care.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.